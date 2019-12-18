The four people accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case were convicted on Wednesday, December 18, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The four accused - Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rahman and Salman - were held guilty while the fifth accused, Shahbaz Hussain, was acquitted. The blast had killed 71 people and injured 185 people.

Hussain's lawyer Suresh Vyas said: "Four of the accused have been held guilty whereas Shahbaz Hussain has been held not guilty in the case. All the accused held guilty have been booked under 120 B," adding that the prosecutor failed to prove charges against him.

The charges against Hussain included - sending an email and taking responsibility of the blasts, however, the prosecution could not prove these allegations due to which the court acquitted Hussain in all the cases.

Sarwar Aazmi was convicted for his role in Chandpole hanuman temple. Mohammad Saif alias Carryon was involved in the blast in Manak Chowk police station. Salman was charged for carrying out blasts in Sanganeri Hanuman temple. Saifur alias Saifurehman Ansari is the first convict for planting bombs at five different places.

The court might pronounce the quantum of punishment in the next two days.

