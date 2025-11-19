Jaipur administration fact-checks Cong post on deletion of names from voter list

District Collector and Magistrate, Jaipur, on Wednesday issued a fact check after a video went viral on social media over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) showing residents in Jhotwara alleging that a Booth Level Officer (BLO) failed to provide enumeration forms door-to-door and was arbitrarily deleting names from the voter list.

District Collector and Magistrate, Jaipur, took to social media 'X' and clarified that the process of filling out enumeration forms will continue until December 4, 2025.

According to the post, some residents were found absent during two BLO visits, and one more visit is still pending. If voters, who were previously unavailable, are found during the next visit, they will be given enumeration forms and asked to fill them out.

Asif Maqbool is asking Mithilesh Savita, the BLO of Ward Number 33, Raghunath Puri Jhotwara Jaipur, "why my name and my family's name have been removed from the voter list?"



The Collector further stated that voters who do not appear in the draft voter list scheduled for release on December 9, 2025, will be added or removed only after the Electoral Registration Officer issues a notice and provides an opportunity to be heard between December 9, 2025, and January 8, 2026. Additionally, District Collector and Magistrate, Jaipur, added that the option to fill out and submit the enumeration form online remains open to all voters.

Meanwhile, the viral video shows a young man alleging that the BLO threatened to remove the names of those who did not bring forms directly to her. The man can be heard questioning the BLO, saying, "Why did you cut my name? You didn't even visit our house. We came to you, yet you marked us absent. On whose instructions did you remove our names?"

On November 18, the Congress party shared the video, alleging manipulation of the voter list. The party claimed that the BLO did not visit the voter's home or provide forms, yet removed the names of the voter and his family.

According to the Congress statement, people are being targeted and unlawfully removed from the voter list. The party described the removal of names as an attack on constitutional rights and said such actions would not be tolerated.

(With inputs from IANS)