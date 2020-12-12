There is bad news for fans of jailed veteran politician Lalu Prasad Yadav as his health condition has further deteriorated. Lalu's kidney is functioning at 25 per cent and the situation can deteriorate at any time, according to his doctor.

Lalu, chief of Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD), is spending his time behind bars in some corruption cases. He was shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIIMS) in Ranchi, Jharkhand and currently resides in a government banglow allotted to a doctor at RIIMS premises.

Lalu's kidney working at 25%: Doctor

"I have said earlier also that it is true that Yadav's kidney is functioning at 25 per cent. And this situation is alarming from this logic that his kidney functioning can deteriorate anytime. It is difficult to predict exactly when," Lalu's physician, Dr Umesh Prasad, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dr Prasad said that Lalu, father of Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, has been suffering from diabetes since last 20 years and his end organ is damaging rapidly.

"The situation is alarming as far as his health condition is concerned. The higher authorities of RIMS have been informed in writing about Yadav's health that emergency situation can arise at any time," he said.

Lalu's health condition likely to worsen

The former Bihar chief minister's doctor indicated that his situation is bound is deteriorate as damages caused by diabetes are irreversible. "There will not be any major impact on his health if he is taken outside for treatment. There is no medicine which will make the kidney function at 100 per cent from 25 per cent," Dr Prasad said.

Serving jail term in fodder scam

Yadav has been in prison since December 2017 in the fodder scam case. On the orders of a court in Jharkhand, he had surrendered at Birsa Munda Central Jail and was subsquently shifted to RIIMS due to health issues in August 30, 2018. In the same year, he was sentenced to seven years in prison each in two cases related to the fodder scam.

In October this year, he secured bail in Chaibasa treasury case related to the fodder scam but continued to remain under custody in Dumka treasury case which involves illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crores from Dumka treasury by Bihar's Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister and Jharkhand was part of Bihar state.

Hearing on his bail plea in Dumka treasury case has been has been deferred by six more weeks.