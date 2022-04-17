The J&K administration is fighting battles on two fronts - one on the enemy lines and another from within the borders, where anti-national elements peddle false narratives to provoke youths to take the path of terrorism. In a major crackdown by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the newly constituted SIA (State Investigation Agency), local journalist Fahad Shah was detained on charges of peddling anti-national narratives through monthly magazine Kashmir Walla. The author of seditious article Abdul Aala Fazili was also arrested for a "highly provocative and seditious" article in the online magazine "The Kashmir Walla".

According to the sources, the SIA carried out the searches in connection with an FIR registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC against Fazili and the editor and other associates of monthly digital magazine "The Kashmir Walla".

On Sunday, searches were also conducted at the office of 'The Kashmir Walla' in Rajbagh and at the residences of Fazili in Humhama and at the residence of the jailed editor of the magazine, Farhad Shah and "incriminating evidence, including material in computers, laptops and other digital equipment" seized.

Hypocrisy at its heights

While anti-national stance and articulation in the article "The shackles of slavery will break" reeks of Pakistan's ISI and the vision of its sponsored terrorist networks, Abdul Aala Fazili is the one to make provocative and seditious remarks while he enjoyed government scholarship for five years.

Fazili, who is a PhD scholar in the department of pharmaceutical sciences at Kashmir University, received Rs 30,000 per month for five years till March 2021 through UGC MANF (maulana Azad national fellowship). These funds were to sustain him while completing his PhD.

The seditious article

The article published in The Kashmir Walla is highly seditious and intended at creating unrest in J&K, officials said. The article encourages the youth to embark on the path of violence, which was done by glorifying terrorism. Overall, the article uses false narratives to push its anti-national agenda.

Here are a few excerpts from the seditious article found in the magazine.