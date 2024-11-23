'Jail mei kitne din tha?': Karan Veer Mehra digs Rajat Dalal's personal life; latter gets furious [Bigg Boss 18]

Salman Khan led Bigg Boss 18 was premiered two months ago, and the inmates have failed to impress the audiences ti the reality show. The tasks aren't interesting enough that BB fans will be glued, and the housemates are fighting for basic groceries inside. Apart from daily household chores, this season doesn't offer much, which has been the biggest letdown. Salman Khan isn't seen on Sunday's episode and has been replaced by Ravi Kishen. The show which was initially number 1 has failed miserably this season.

'Jail mei kitne din tha?': Karan Veer Mehra digs RajatDalal's personal life; latter gets furious [Bigg Boss 18]

Despite popular celebs like Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian D Sena, Avinash Mishra, Digvijay Rathee, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chahat Pandey among others.

Recently, a conversation between Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal grabbed eyeballs.

Karan Veer and Rajat are always at loggerheads. Vivian and Karan Veer are also seen locking horns inside the house.

Recently, Karan Veer called Rajat to have a conversation. He then asked Rajat whether he was still willing to fight. Rajat mentioned that only if such a situation occurs then he can still fight.

Karan Veer Mehra asked Rajat, "Jail mei kitne din tha? (For how many days you were in jail)."

Rajat mentioned that he doesn't want to discuss his personal life. Karan Veer mentioned, his stay in Bigg Boss jail and nothing else, "Nahi, yaha par (No, over here)."

Rajat shared he was in Bigg Boss jail for three days. Karan Veer explained to him how staying in jail allows one to learn a lot in life. He added, "I have been working for 20 years now."

Karan Veer reminded Rajat that he knew about his personal life on the premiere night and mentioned that he could have said and done a lot of things which could go against him, but he didn't.

Karan Veer said, "I will give you my background. My mother is politically connected. She is working in Delhi. Now when Common Wealth Games happened, she gave training to Delhi police on how to talk to kids and women. I was in the seminar. My uncle was in PMO and is now retired. My grandfather has been a magistrate. I have met cops since childhood so I am not scared."

Karan reminded Rajat how he spoke rudely to Shilpa Shirodkar and he didn't like it at all. He explained to Rajat why he was discussing this matter as he was hurt because Shilpa is older than everyone.

Karan said that he wanted to share his point of view with him. Rajat refused to listen to him and mentioned that he would discuss this topic when he wanted to.

He revealed he has more contacts than Karan Veer.

About Rajat Dalal: weight lifter who has a controversial past

Rajat Dalal was arrested in June 2023 for abducting and assaulting an 18-year-old boy over a critical social media post. The latest incident, Dalal reportedly filmed by a passenger in Dalal's SUV, shows the influencer speeding through a crowded highway in the Delhi-NCR region at an alarming 140 km/h. Despite warnings from a woman seated next to him, who pleaded with him to slow down, Dalal arrogantly brushed off her concerns, responding with a casual, "Aap befikar raho (Don't worry)."

Rajat Dalal, now again was seen doing rash driving & hitting a biker



After hitting the biker he says- Roj ka yehi kaam hai mera



Such people should be behind bars, idk how he came out of the jail last time @DeepikaBhardwaj pic.twitter.com/zsLo8mS5bZ — Chauhan (@Platypus_10) August 29, 2024

The SUV collided with a motorcyclist, sending the biker tumbling to the pavement. Instead of stopping to check on the injured person, Dalal's chilling response was, "Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai ma'am (He fell down, no big deal. It's my daily routine)."