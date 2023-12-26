On December 25, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their daughter Raha's face to the world. Before heading for Kunal Kapoor's Christmas bash, Alia and Ranbir introduced Raha to the paparazzi. The little one curiously peeked at the paparazzi as they took her photos.

In videos shared by the paparazzi, Raha was seen wearing a pink and white dress with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer working on her dress. She was also seen wearing a pair of red shoes. Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022. Raha turned one in November 2023.

Right after the photo-ops, Alia and Ranbir headed for annual Christmas celebrations at Kunal Kapoor's house. Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Alia, Ranbir with their daughter Raha among others, attended the lunch. Several inside pictures and videos from the intimate family lunch have surfaced online.

Navya shared a slew of pictures from the bash that featured them cutting the plum cake and lighting the cake as a part of Christmas tradition.

Alia takes Raha on her lap while posing for pictures

In one of the pictures shared by Alia Bhatt, Raha was seen sitting on mom Alia's lap. Raha's dad, Ranbir Kapoor, was in the very back with Archies star Agastya Nanda and his dad, Nikhil Nanda.

Other celebs who were there are Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samaira and Kiaan; Randhir Kapoor; Rima Jain, Neila Devi and Babita Kapoor, among others.

Ranbir lit a spirit-doused Christmas cake and said, 'Jai mata di'

A video of Ranbir Kapoor lighting up the Christmas cake at lunch has been going viral. In the video, he is heard saying 'Jai Mata Di'.

Ranbir joined Kunal to set the Christmas cake/pudding on fire with other members of the family. He was seen with the lighter, while Navya Naveli Nanda was seen on the other end, recording with her mobile. As Zahan Kapoor poured beer or wine on the cake, Ranbir went ahead and lit it with the lighter and said, 'Jai mata di'.

Kunal Kapoor then cut the cake at the end of the video.

While lighting the Christmas cake, Alia Bhatt was also there. Her reaction caught everyone's attention, as she got scared and said a cuss word while Ranbir lit the fire candle on a plum cake.

Take a look

The video was shared on several fan pages, and they couldn't stop themselves from laughing.

A user mentioned, "Did he just say jai mata di while cutting chirstmas cake?".

"Did Rk say Jai mata di ," asked another.

"That Jai Mata Di hit different specially cause my family has to do all that pooja stuff on Christmas because it was also my dad's great grandma birthday," added another.

For the unversed, Kunal Kapoor (Shashi Kapoor's son) and other Kapoor cousins.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor jet off for a vacation.

On Tuesday morning, Alia, Ranbir and Raha were papped at the Mumbai airport, Alia was seen holding Raha close as she was asleep. Ranbir waved at the paparazzi. Their bodyguard gestured for the paps to not make noise as Raha was sleeping.

Alia and Ranbir opted for casual attire. Ranbir was spotted in a black sweatshirt and pants, while Alia went for a white t-shirt and black pants. The couple wore sunglasses as they headed to catch their flight.