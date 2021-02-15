In a major announcement made by Tata Group-owned Jaguar, the British automaker on Monday announced that it will become a fully-electric luxury car brand within five years. In addition, the Land Rover (JLR) will also launch six pure electric cars by 2025 with its first one due in 2024. This is part of Jaguar's commitment to become a zero-emission target by 2039 for two luxury car brands and zero tailpipe emissions by 2036. All JLR and Jaguar models will be offered in a pure electric vision by the end of this decade.

Jaguar's move doesn't come entirely as a surprise as car makers are racing to become a net zero carbon business. Volkswagen Group-owned Bentley and BMW Group's Rolls Royce have already committed to the electric vision, which is now shared by Jaguar. To further its commitment to becoming fully electric, JLR will switch from at least nine vehicle platforms to just three, of which one will be exclusively for Jaguar cars.

How will Jaguar fulfil its electric vision

The two Land Rover platforms will cater to both BEV and electric gasoline powertrains. As for Jaguar, it will be only battery-electric.

"Two brands. Two distinct personalities. Both connected by the elements of quality and sustainability that underpin Jaguar Land Rover's future of modern luxury by design," Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré said.

Jaguar is aiming at 100 percent of its car sales to come from electric cars, while Land Rover commits to 60 percent by the end of the decade. Bolloré has committed to phase out its diesel powertrains by 2026.

"In order to realise its vision of modern luxury mobility with confidence, the company will curate closer collaboration and knowledge-sharing with Tata Group companies to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions as well as sharing best practice in next-generation technology, data and software development leadership," Tata Motors said.

Reimagine will see us transition to being an electric-first business. The purity of electric is the next natural step. At the heart of Reimagine will be the electrification of both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands. By the middle of the decade, Jaguar will have undergone a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies. In the next five years, Land Rover will welcome six pure electric variants as it continues to be the world leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. The first all-electric variant will arrive in 2024," Bolloré elaborated.

Jaguar currently has only one EV model, the I-Pace, which already won the World Car of the Year award in 2019.