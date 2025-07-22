Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had been serving as the 14th Vice President of India since August 2022, unexpectedly resigned on July 21, 2025, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This sudden resignation has stirred significant political discourse, with the Congress party demanding an explanation from the Central government regarding the circumstances that led to this decision. Dhankhar's departure has not only surprised the political landscape but has also provided the opposition with fresh grounds to question the government's transparency and motives.

The Congress party, led by its National President Mallikarjun Kharge, has been vocal in its demand for clarity. Kharge stated, "We have nothing to do with the reasons behind it. The government knows. We have no intention to comment on it because it is their decision; whether to accept it or not is entirely up to the government. We have nothing to do with it." The timing of Dhankhar's resignation, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session, has fueled speculation about potential political motivations.

Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, expressed his concerns, stating, "I pray for the good health of the Vice President. However, the way this all happened makes it clear that the Centre did not have any idea about this. What all changed between the Centre and the Vice President? Yesterday, the Union Ministers did not attend the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, and today also, there is no statement from the Prime Minister."

Political Reactions and Speculations

The absence of an official statement from the Prime Minister or the Central government has intensified speculation surrounding Dhankhar's resignation. Gogoi further questioned, "What changed in the relationship between the Centre and the Vice President that no coordination is being seen between the two. What will happen next? No one is clear about it. That is why we want an explanation from the government." Dhankhar's political journey has been marked by significant achievements, including his decisive victory in the Vice Presidential election held on August 6, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst the growing speculation, took to social media to commend Dhankhar for his public service. Modi tweeted, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health." The Rajya Sabha officially confirmed the Home Ministry's notification, acknowledging Dhankhar's resignation with immediate effect. The Congress party has seized upon the lack of a detailed explanation, asserting that only the Central government and Dhankhar himself know the true reasons behind his decision.

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, launched a direct attack on the BJP, accusing the party of pushing Dhankhar to the edge. Yadav alleged, "The BJP doesn't care about the Constitution or democratic values. Dhankharji conducted himself impartially, and that didn't sit well with many in power." He also referred to BJP chief JP Nadda's remark during the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's speech, stating, "That insult to the Chair hurt him deeply. This has nothing to do with his health."

Dhankhar's Political Journey

Some believe the issue may be related to the impeachment notice against Justice Yashwant Varma, submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The notice, which included signatories like Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, P P Chaudhary, Supriya Sule, and K C Venugopal, has added another layer of complexity to the situation. Interestingly, just ten days prior to his resignation, the 74-year-old Vice President had confidently stated that he would continue until August 2027, unless there was "divine intervention."

His resignation letter, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, was posted on the official social media handle of the Vice President. The Constitution allows for a vacancy in the Vice President's office for up to six months, during which time the Deputy Chairman or a senior member is appointed to preside over the session. However, the abrupt nature of Dhankhar's resignation has left many questions unanswered. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav took a cautious stance, stating, "He resigned citing health reasons, and I have nothing more to add. I can't read between the lines."

Senior Congress leader Udit Raj also questioned the timing, stating, "Why now? Why on the first day of such a crucial session? The Prime Minister must intervene and ask him to reconsider." The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which runs from July 21 to August 21, has been marked by tensions and disruptions. On the first day, opposition members vocally demanded immediate discussions on various issues, leading to multiple adjournments. Amid the turmoil, the Rajya Sabha managed to clear the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, marking a rare legislative breakthrough during an otherwise tumultuous session.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, raised questions over the absence of Union ministers J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju from the second Business Advisory Committee on Monday, suggesting that "something very serious" happened between 1 pm and 4.30 pm to account for their deliberate absence. Ramesh pointed out that Dhankhar chaired the BAC of the Rajya Sabha at 12.30 pm on Monday, and the BAC reassembled under his chairmanship at 4.30 pm. Ramesh lauded Dhankhar for his fearless advocacy for the welfare of farmers and his strong stance on judicial accountability and restraint.

"To the extent possible under the current G2 ruling regime, he tried to accommodate the Opposition. He was a stickler for norms, proprieties, and protocol, which he believed were being consistently disregarded in both his capacities," Ramesh said. Dhankhar's tenure, though truncated, was marked by his firm command over parliamentary procedures and sharp legal acumen. He was actively engaged with national issues throughout his public life. His journey began with his schooling at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, followed by a Bachelor of Science and an LLB from the University of Rajasthan.

He began his legal practice in 1979 and was designated a Senior Advocate by the Rajasthan High Court in 1990. Dhankhar entered politics in 1989, winning a Lok Sabha seat from Jhunjhunu on a Janata Dal ticket, and later served as a Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from 1993 to 1998. As the political landscape continues to grapple with the implications of Dhankhar's resignation, the demand for transparency and clarity from the Central government remains a focal point of discussion.

