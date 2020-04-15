The quarantine is no excuse for fitness enthusiasts around the world who have taken to home workouts. Right from using furniture, doors, toilet paper rolls, and now a towel, there really are numerous ways to improvise your workouts.

Joining the list of workouts from home celebrities, Jada Pinkett Smith's latest video will blow your mind. Using just her body strength, Jada can be seen dragging herself around the floor on a towel. The workout looks quite intense and one can clearly see Jada's well-formed muscles and arm strength in the video.

She posted the video on her official Instagram account with a caption. "Chile ... What a towel on the floor will do!" Many of her followers were quick to leave appreciative comments on the video. One fan said, "Your back muscles are to die for", while another one said, I still can't get over these back muscles #quarantinegoals!!

The 48 year old is known to follow a strict diet and workout routine, just like the rest of her family. Jada and Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith also regularly posts her workout videos on her Instagram page. Unlike her mom, Willow is more into yoga though.

Jada had once revealed that the entire Smith family is high on staying active. She had said in an interview, "Sitting at home on a Saturday or Sunday was never an option." Talking about her kids she added, "They love to go to the gym with Will and me, but surfing and snowboarding is what we do together as a family for fun."

A while ago, Jada had also shared a picture of herself, her daughter Willow, and her mother all working out together. The three women from different generations could be seen flaunting their abs in the picture.

We can all safely assume that the Smith family is surely coming out of quarantine in their best ever shapes.