The Bigg Boss OTT2 house has been full of controversies this week. One of the major highlights of the show was Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's smooch for 30 seconds. And the second one was Jad showing his butt to Bebika as they were engulfed in a verbal spat. On Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan was not pleased with the drama that unfolded inside the house and criticized the contestants, saying that Bigg Boss is a family show and kissing inside the house is not acceptable.

Salman Khan schools housemates

Salman Khan began the episode by apologising to the audience for having to witness certain things in the episode that audiences haven't seen in Bhaijaan's films.

Salman Sir apologized for the content that was shown to the viewers, stating that it's a family show, so such vulgarity & bold activities won't be supported!!

Salman slammed Jad and Akanksha for kissing in a task he said that this is not a reality show where kissing is allowed. He also asked Pooja if she has kissed on-screen, to which Pooja replied she had done it long back but never discussed it.

Salman ne pubic se maafi mangi



Before bashing contestants in #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/rYFIuegJKh — BB OTT2 ❌ Tatti ®️ (@BBOTT2Tatti) July 1, 2023

For the unversed, after the kiss, Jad was discussing that Akansha is a bad kisser.

What made Salman so mad that he decided to leave the show?



Find out in the stormiest #WeekendKaVaar with Salman Khan episode tonight at 9pm. Streaming free only on #JioCinema.#BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/sXk9wSf6EQ — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 1, 2023

Addressing the issue, Salman Khan said, "Try this in Abu Dhabi, try this in the GCC belt, try this in Saudi Arabia." To this, Jad Hadid replied, "Sir, it was a mistake. I admit it." However, Salman continued, "When did you say it was a mistake? Right now?"

Salman Khan says, "I am out of here and I am leaving the show,"

Salman refused to take Jad's apology and said, "I'm so close to leaving this show...whatever happened in the show this week is nothing that I've done in any of my movies. I'm so disappointed with what has happened and if this continues, I'll leave this show."

Salman Khan further said, "A lot of people may not find anything wrong with what you did. But a lot of people may find it offensive. India is a very conservative country... It's also a very forgiving country. We all have been forgiven by the people of this country a million times. And you? They loved you. The way you were, even though they did not understand the language, they loved you... till these two incidents. Leave aside the kiss incident, this is the bummer."

"India is a forgiving country. Showing your bum is garbage," Salman lashed out at Jad.

To this, Jad Hadid said, "I take full blame. I apologise to you, to India, to every member of this house. I am extremely sorry, what I did was unforgivable and it was a huge mistake. And I swear to my daughter's life, I am extremely sorry."

Salman calls out the housemates over the disappointing dare!



Watch how this turns out in #BiggBossOTT2 Weekend Ka Vaar, streaming free on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm.#BBOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema #WeekendKaVaar #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/0rGalLqQ93 — Endemol Shine India (@EndemolShineIND) July 1, 2023

Salman asked Jad: You have a daughter? How old is she?" Jad said, "Four and a half."

"Then you understand what I am saying to you. For her, you shouldn't have done this," Salman Khan said. As the episode concluded, Jad Hadid burst into tears.

Jad kisses Jiya and says, "I love you:

Jad had also kissed Jiya on her neck and before Weekend Ka Vaar began, Jiya and Jad confessed their love for each other.

Salman Khan scold Bebika for interfering in between the convo

Manish and Jad had a rather unusual French Kiss. Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik has entered the house as a wild card contestant.