Kolkata Knight Riders did not have an entirely memorable campaign this year as the side failed to find any momentum despite having moments of brilliance. Now, when they start their campaign next year, they will have new management and thinktank to strategise affairs as head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich have both parted ways with the franchise.

Kallis was appointed Knight Riders' head coach in October 2015, when he took over from Trevor Bayliss, the current England coach. KKR have been successful under his tutelage ever since as they made the playoffs for three years on the bounce, but then their campaign did not gather steam in 2019. Under both Kallis and Katich, KKR had a win percentage of just over 50 as they had won 32 of their 61 games.

Katich will head across to England to coach The Hundred

Australian Simon Katich has also coached franchise's Caribbean Premier League team, the Trinbago Knight Riders. Under him, the TKR won consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018. However, his contract ends and he will head across to England where he will coach the Manchester Originals team in the inaugural season of newly-conceived The Hundred.

According to the Kolkata Knight Rider's camp, Kallis will remain part of the franchise as they are exploring ways to keep him under the umbrella, perhaps in a different role.

"Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family and will always remain so," Mysore said, while announcing the changes. "We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Riders brand as a global brand."

The South African released a statement announcing his decision.

"After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and Head Coach, it's time to explore new opportunities," he said. "I would like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories."

As things stand right now, no replacements have been named by the franchise.

"Not our best season, there are a lot of areas for us to improve on, and I'm sure we will come back stronger next year," captain Dinesh Karthik said in the post-match presentation after the final match.

Ahead of the next season, KKR will need to plug in a few gaping holes. They need a solid middle-order as well as a formidable pace bowling setup. They might get back the services of Shivam Mavi and hopefully Kamlesh Nagarkoti, but the franchise might also look out for a solid overseas fast-bowling prospect.