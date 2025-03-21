Jacqueline is a certified fashionista; she has never missed the mark. Whatever occasion, this model-turned-actress always puts her best fashion foot forward and serves a wonderful look. From sarees to chic gowns, she does it all with the utmost finesse. While she has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now, she makes sure to keep her fans and followers engaged with updates on all that is going on in her life. Every now and then, she also makes sure to share pictures from her recent fashion escapades, and netizens are never disappointed.

Recently, the actress attended a prestigious event, where she turned up in an all-black look. Usually, all-black looks are an absolute no-go for the summers, but when it is as regal as Jacqueline's, one can hardly complain. The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures of her in the outfit, and fans were deeply impressed.

Jacqueline was seen making heads turn in a little black dress from the shelves of David Koma. The dress featured a stunning neckline and also had a sleek train, which added a dramatic effect to the look. Styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi, Jacqueline paired the dress with sheer black stockings and a gorgeous pair of YSL heels. The dress was fitted to perfection and went on to create a structured silhouette.

In terms of hair and makeup, Jacqueline did the right thing by opting for a minimalistic look. Her structured eyebrows and bold red lips went well with the look, and her hairdo was perfect. However, the look does remind one of Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress. In fact, Jacqueline's stylist Chandini, too, wrote on Instagram, "Our little tribute to Princess Diana's revenge dress."

About Princess Diana's Revenge Dress

Princess Diana's revenge dress continues to be an absolute fashion masterpiece. The off-shoulder black dress that Lady Di wore to the dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in June 1994 is one of the major fashion highlights of the century. What makes it historic is that she chose to wear it on the same night that Prince Charles confessed to infidelity on national television. This off-shoulder dress was her way of being the narrator of her own story and asserting her independence publicly.