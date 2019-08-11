Trust Jacqueline Fernandez to steam up the Sri Lankan beaches with her hotness, and she will become the cause of global warming as well. The Kick actress ringed in her 34th birthday on August 11 with her family and friends. And while she was celebrating her day on the beaches, Jacqueline didn't forget to treat her 31 million Instagram family with her hot and sexy pictures.

Sharing a few pictures on Instagram, Jacqueline was seen showing off her curves while posing on a beach in a blue floral monokini. And needless to say that the diva looked hotter than the sun.

In a video post, Jacqueline can be seen opening a bottle of champagne to begin with her birthday party celebration and then racing towards the ocean along with her group of friends.

Jacqueline had recently revealed that films made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali were a major reason that influenced her desire to work in Hindi films.

"The first Bollywood film I watched was 'Asoka' (Santosh Sivan's 2001 directorial). I saw Kareena dancing and she was stunning. It was like watching 'The Last Of The Mohicans' or 'Braveheart'. After that I watch 'Devdas', and then 'Black'. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been a huge part of me wanting to do Hindi films," Jacqueline had opened up about her influences in IMDb Original The Insider's Watchlist.

She will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller Mrs. Serial Killer.