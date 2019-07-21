Jacqueline Fernandez, who is successful actress, has crossed 30 million followers on instagram, is launching her youtube channel owing to humongous fan following across quarters. She talks about the idea behind it and whats in the store.

Talking about her Youtube Channel Jacqueline Fernandez says, "The idea is to create a space and platform for myself to promote positivity. I will also give people an insight into what it's like and what it takes to be a commercial actress in Bollywood. I will share with them whatever I have learnt and am learning along the way.

Jacqueline Fernandez whose social media is full of beauty tips talking the aspects that she will cover in her youtube channel Jacqueline Fernandez says, "Everything from my life. The day I start, i will blog my travel adventures, cover experts who I meet with in my field, especially fitness and beauty because that plays a pivotal role in my life and the industry i am in. It will help people motivate and inspire people.

What's interesting about Jacqueline's youtube Channel is that the actress will not just cover beauty and fashion but will also cover things like being happy, overcoming fear, living your dreams, on travel and fitness.

Being a social media influencer, the actress uses her label very wisely and she raised awareness about the distressed situations of the flora, fauna and people alike, Jacqueline Fernandez raised her concern and posted on her social media.

Touted to be a positive growth leader and hailed as the most influential celebrity, Jacqueline always manages to be informative and raise concern on these matters.

The actress is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, "Mrs Serial Killer" which will mark her debut on the digital platform. Jacqueline will also be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again.