Jacqueline Fernandez is one of those actresses who has a very deep connect with nature. One has often seen the actress being extremely sensitive towards nature, animals and much more. Being an influencer, Jacqueline has always used her influence in the most positive way possible.

On World Environment Day, Jacqueline shares her childhood memories and what the world needs.

Taking a throwback ride down memory lane, Jacqueline told TOI, "Growing up, I was always fascinated by the beauty of nature and everything it has to offer. I used to love spending time outdoors and discovered a newfound love for the importance of protecting the natural habitat."

Understanding the importance of nature for society to survive as a whole, Jacqueline added, "As I grew older, I realised that it is of utmost importance for us to preserve nature in order for our survival. I personally take steps to reduce my carbon footprint in anyway I can."

Sharing her thoughts on what the World needs right now, the actress says, "I believe compassion is what the world needs right now, rather always. There's no place for apathy and hatred. Spreading love and given the current atmosphere, caring and showing compassion for each other, the animals and the planet would be my most important message on this day as we celebrate mother earth."

Jacqueline has shared the importance of co-existence and how we should take care of mother nature as one will be incomplete without it. Talking about how one must protect the environment and ensure that all of us live in peace and harmony. Jacqueline is truly 'Bollywood's Miss Sunshine'.