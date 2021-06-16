Jacqueline Fernandez seems to have found love. The actress is reportedly in love and planning to move in with her beau soon. After an ugly break-up with Sajid Khan, Jacqueline has kept her new relationship under wraps. But now, the two might make it official soon. Fernandez is one of the most sought-after actresses these days, and her personal life is also said to be on a high.

Reports of Jacqueline having found love have now gone viral. A TOI report states that she has been in love with the person for a while now. But, managed to keep it hidden from the public glare. The man of Jacqueline's dreams is said to be from down South and an entrepreneur. The two are now ready to move into a new home in Juhu, where they have brought a flat. The report further states that Jacqueline had been house hunting for a while now and the two are quite invested in the relationship.

Fernandez has already paid the initial amount of the house, which is a sea-facing love nest. The two have brought in a French interior designer to decorate their home for them. The TOI report says, "They seem extremely serious about their relationship. While he has been working on the modalities for the property, Jacqueline and he were on constant video calls discussing things about their home with each other. The house that they have finalized is at a prime location in Juhu. Her beau is likely to move base, which includes his workspace, to Mumbai very soon."

Jacqueline is basking in the success of her latest song – Paani Paani along with Badshah. The song has already topped the charts and is an absolute party number.