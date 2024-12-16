Jackie Shroff tells paps to not flash camera lights on Suhana Khan; fans call her 'rude' for not thanking him

Nirvan Khan, son of Sohail Khan, celebrated his birthday on Saturday. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the bash, including Salman Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

Numerous videos and pictures from the celebration have gone viral. One such video shows Suhana Khan exiting the venue, surrounded by paparazzi flashing their camera lights.

In the video, veteran actor Jackie Shroff came to Suhana's rescue. He intervened and requested the photographers to stop flashing their cameras. In a protective tone, Jackie said, "Jaane de... Muh pe light mat maar... Ispe zyada light mat maar" (Let her go, don't flash too many lights on her).

The clip shows Suhana walking towards her car as Jackie, who was walking behind her, intervened to shield her from the paparazzi. Suhana responded with a warm smile and a nod of gratitude towards Jackie. She also thanked the photographers, who wished her "good night" as she departed.

Fans took to social media to praise Jackie Shroff's caring gesture, highlighting his humble and down-to-earth nature.

What Did Suhana Khan Wear for the Bash?

Suhana Khan opted for a chic plunging neckline bodycon dress, accessorized with a metallic sling bag and golden hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff sported his signature cool style, wearing a black jacket and matching sunglasses.

The clip also shows Suhana getting uncomfortable while carrying her outfit.



Work Front

Suhana Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King, starring alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, will appear in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan, scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.