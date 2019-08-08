Romantic drama Jabariya Jodi, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Prineeti Chopra, is all set to be released on August 9. However, some critics have already come up with their reviews of the movie.

While fans of Sidharth and Parineeti have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film, a special screening of Jabariya Jodi is going to be held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. But like most other Bollywood movies, this film got released in the Gulf countries a day before India release, and hence, some reviews are already out.

The initial reviews of Jabariya Jodi appears to be mixed. While some of the critics are calling it to be a fun movie to watch, some others declared it to be an average film with poorly written script. But dialogues of Jabariya Jodi are being appreciated by most of them.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi also features Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana, Chandan Roy Sanyal among others. The film is based on dowry practice in Bihar.

Check initial critics' review and rating of Jabariya Jodi:

Khaleej Times: If only the makers had kept it a pure mindless fun movie, it might have worked. Jabariya Jodi pulls us in too many directions and lacks a cohesive script to keep us engaged. The only saving grace, if it can be called that is some fabulous dialogues that keep you chuckling even as you wait for the movie to come to an end. (2*/5*)

Masala.com: Sanjeev K Jha, who hails from Bihar himself, clearly seems to be writing from a place that he knows really well. Though it is filled with typical tropes towards the climax, the enjoyable soundtrack (Najanay Kya Dhoondein Ankhiyan is especially lovely) and well written dialog makes for a fun watch. As far as small town romcoms go, which seem to be the new genre in Bollywood, Jabariya Jodi is one of the better ones.

