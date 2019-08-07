Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who had featured in films like Jaazba, Chef, Jab Harry Met Sejal among many others, is now going to be seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi.

In an exclusive interaction with International Business Times India, Chandan spoke about his role in the film, his experience of working with the two stars, what he feels about the practice of dowry quite common in Bihar and much more. The movie Jabariya Jodi is based on the custom of dowry in Bihar. The film is slated to be released on August 9.

Below are the excerpts from the interview:

IBT: Tell us something about your role in Jabariya Jodi.

Chandan: Jabariya Jodi is basically based on a custom in Bihar where girl's father invite goons to kidnap groom to get them married forcefully. We are a bunch of local thugs who do this. I am a part of the gang.

IBT: How was the experience working with Sidharth and Parineeti?

Chandan: This is the first time I am working with Sidharth and it was amazing. He is a very nice person and I really enjoyed working with him. I don't have many scenes with Parineeti, but we had some light conversations and those were good.

IBT: What convinced you the most to accept the film?

Chadan: I think it was a new idea and I have never done a film based on Bihar. Since my father is from Bihar, and I have good connection with the place and the language, I felt authentic to play the role.

IBT: The film is based on dowry system. What do you think is the best way to end this practice or should be the punishment for men who demand dowry?

Chandan: I think the best way to end this practice is through education. Such boys need to be taught by their own parents that they should earn their own money. I mean it is ridiculous to be asking a girl's family to give money to buy stuffs like scooter, fridge, TV, etc. They should be taught that they can't be marrying someone just for money. It is a criminal offence and should be dealt with strictest of the laws.

IBT: There are laws against dowry already but still this practice continues, and the girl's family also at times accept these demands instead of complaining.

Chandan: Yes, they should complain too. Like I said, education that comes from school and colleges matters. The problem is this practice is very deeply rooted and it will take a while to change. However, things are changing now. During my growing days in the 90s, I used to see dowry fights and deaths even in my own neighbourhood. But I think with time, things are changing.

IBT: Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

Chandan: I am doing a show on the internet called Bhram. I am doing it with Kalki Koechlin, and we are shooting for it in Shimla. I am also reading some scripts, which appear to be exciting. Hopefully I will be signing a few ones soon.