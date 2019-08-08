Director Prashant Singh's Bollywood movie Jabariya Jodi starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, has received positive review and rating from the audience in the preview shows in foreign countries.

Jabariya Jodi is a romantic comedy film. Sanjeev K Jha has written the script and dialogues for the movie. Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh have bankrolled it under Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media & Entertainment and ALT Entertainment. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.18 hours.

Jabariya Jodi movie story: The film is based on the tradition of kidnapping groom prevalent in Bihar. The movie is about a thug named Abhay Singh, who helps kidnap grooms in order to avoid paying out dowries for their marriages. The film is roller-coaster ride of his adventures.

Performances: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have delivered good performances and their chemistry is the highlight of Jabariya Jodi. Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neeraj Sood and Arfi Lamba have done their jobs well and they are among the assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Jabariya Jodi has good production values and songs and background score, picturisation, dialogues and costumes are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Jabariya Jodi movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's response.

Pranav12 @Moviecritics3

So finally watched #JabariyaJodi . I have been waiting to see @SidMalhotra on big screen from a long time and guess what he makes a smashing comeback. The movie has some hilarious dialogues, Outstanding performances and clever writing and direction. 4 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️. The Film is set in Bihar and Showcases the force marriage problem there. The first half is very engaging with funny dialogues. 2nd half showcases the love story between Pari and Sid. It's an interesting love story. Overall watchable movie . #JabariyaJodi

AlwaysBollywood @AlwaysBollywood

#JabariyaJodi review: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 1/2... First half is full of fun & second half is full of enjoyable drama... @SidMalhotra is very convincing as a goodhearted lovable rogue and @ParineetiChopra is cute as a Desi feisty girl.... Go for it, we guarantee you full of entertainment...

Masala! @masalamagazine