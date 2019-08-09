Rating Jabariya Jodi

A lot of times good movie subjects are ruined by poor scripts. Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi is another such example.

STORYLINE

Babli Yadav (Parineeti Chopra), a bindass and bold girl from Patna, is looking for a groom for herself. However, the problem in Bihar is every potential groom demands dowry, which she and her father (Sanjay Mishra) are strictly against.

Meanwhile, Babli comes across her childhood love Abhay Singh (Sidharth Malhotra), son of a powerful man (Javed Jaffery) in the area. Abhay leads a gang of local thugs who get grooms forcefully married to girls that they demand dowry from. This is of course done in exchange of money from the brides' families.

While Babli instantly falls in love with Abhay again, the latter is interested in her but not to the extent of marriage. A twist in tale happens, and Abhay gets the contract of getting Babli's "jabariya shaadi", which the girl remains unaware of.

While the marriage eventually does not take place, Babli gets heartbroken to know Abhay betrayed her, and sets off on a mission to get him forcefully married to herself. What follows next is a series of drama, some comedy and a little action too.

PERFORMANCES

Sidharth Malhotra shines well as a handsome Bihari goon, who is tough from outside but soft by heart. Parineeti Chopra too portrays her role good enough, and their chemistry is both fresh and nice. However, the movie does not have much scope for either of them to showcase their acting skills.

Javed Jaffery as a selfish and mean father adds much value to the film. Other supporting cast including Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana and others are good as well.

POSITIVES

Jabariya Jodi has a good dose of light humour that makes the film somewhat entertaining. Also, the dialogues are funny and catchy. Sidharth and Parineeti's chemistry looks good. The movie sends out some important messages at certain points.

NEGATIVES

Jabariya Jodi has a good subject matter but a lousy script. The movie is far from logicalities and common sense. One such instance is Babli gets kidnapped from her house by Abhay in front of her father and friends, and when she returns back home, her seemingly relaxed father casually asks her if she is fine. There are many such weird sequences that do not really make sense.

The movie appears to be too dragged in the second half. You might very well start yawning at some point.

VERDICT

Jabariya Jodi is one movie that could have been much better on various levels. It is blessed with good humour and subject, but lacks a good script. You should watch it only if you have nothing better to do.