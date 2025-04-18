Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's film Jaat, released on April 10, has sparked major controversy and backlash from the Christian community.

The outrage was over a scene in which Randeep Hooda stands inside a church beneath a crucifix above the sacred pulpit while people are seen praying. The complainant claims this act disrespects Jesus Christ.

A case was registered at Jalandhar's Sadar Police Station against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, director Gopichand Malineni, and producer Naveen Yerneni. The complaint, filed by Vikalp Gold from Pholdiwal village, accuses them of hurting religious sentiments under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Breaking : An FIR has been lodged against actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda over their upcoming movie “Jaat.” The complaint was filed by Vislan Masih of Jalandhar, who raised objections to a scene in the film’s trailer showing Randeep Hooda standing inside a church, beneath a… pic.twitter.com/BAkCHcdKAM — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) April 18, 2025

Following the massive backlash, the makers of Sunny Deol's Jaat have removed a controversial scene after demands from the Christian community for a ban on the film.

In an official statement, the makers said, "There has been backlash over a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed with immediate effect. We deeply regret it and have taken quick action. We sincerely apologise to anyone whose sentiments were hurt. Our intention was never to offend any religious beliefs."

Jaat 2 announced

Despite the controversy and a lukewarm box office response, the makers have announced a sequel, Jaat 2. Sunny Deol confirmed the news by sharing the film's poster on social media, captioned, "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2."

The sequel will once again be directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. While no further details about the returning cast have been revealed, Sunny Deol is confirmed to reprise his role.

In terms of box office performance, Jaat collected Rs 4 crore in its first week in the domestic market, with a total standing at ₹57.5 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.