Bollywood diva Mouni Roy started her career by essaying a pivotal role in Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later went on to play the role of Sati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, she was also the protagonist in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin. The actor turns heads every time she makes an appearance in the city.

Mouni Roy sizzles in red mini dress

On Wednesday, Mouni opted for a bold red mini dress. Her jaw-dropping appearance at the screening of Do Aur Do Pyaar. The actor flaunted her hourglass figure in a red dress.

Mouni's sleeveless dress made her stand out from rest of the celebs.

However, a particular incident at the screening caught everyone's attention.

After the Do Aur Do Pyaar screening, Mouni was seen exiting with Sophie Choudhary when a female senior fan grabbed her waist and wanted a picture with her.

'Jaane dijiye unko..': Paps say...

Mouni seemed uncomfortable with the gesture and eventually paparazzi had to come to the rescue.

The paps said, "Jaane dijiye unko please" ( please let her go..)

Despite being uncomfortable and feeling uneasy with the elder fan's gesture, she allowed her to get close to her.

Netizens lauded Mouni's calmness and the way she handled the situation.

The female fan grabbed other celebs and hugged them.

The elder fan hugged Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy and Shriya Saran.

The female fan told Shriya that she had worn full sleeves in the summer. She then asked Shriya if she was feeling hot or not.

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy is released today in theatres.

Ahead of the grand release, the makers hosted a screening in Mumbai on April 17.

At the screening, Fardeen Khan, who is all set to make his comeback with 'Heeramandi', made a public appearance.