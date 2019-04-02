Kollywood director J Mahendran's sudden death has shocked and saddened the Tamil film goers especially fans of superstar Rajinikanth and Vijay, who are busy circulating his rare and unseen pictures.

J Mahendran was a welknown filmmaker, screenwriter and actor in the Tamil film industry. He started his career scriptwriter for the classics like Naam Moovar (1966) and he went on to become a director with Thangapadhakkam (1974). He also became actor with Kamarajand and he played villain in Vijay's Theri. He was seen in Rajinikanth's Petta and Atharvaa's Boomerang earlier this year.

Mahendran had been critically ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. But was taken home on Monday night and he passed away at his residence in early on April 2. The 79-year-old director's mortal remains will be kept for public darshan from 10.00 am and his last rites will be performed at 5.00 pm on Tuesday.

Mahendran is regarded as one of the greatest film makers of Tamil cinema and has influenced several filmmakers of the generations followed. The news about his sudden demise to many film goers, who took to Twitter mourn his death and offer condolences.

Besides, some fans of Rajinikanth and Vijay paid tributes J Mahendran, by sharing the veteran filmmaker's rare and unseen pictures with their favourite heroes. Scroll down to see their comments and photos shared on Twitter.

Lokesh Kumar‏ @Lokeshpavi

Rest in Peace Director Mahendran sir. Ur creations will always live forever. Thank you for Mullum Malarum, Johnny n ur acting in Theri n Petta. We lost a geat soul n a wonderful human being. Condolences to the family #RIPMahendran sir

MICHAEL VIJAY‏ @Michael90835876

#RIPMahendran sir Wonderful filmmaker multi talented Went to deep sleep v got blessed u acted with #ThalapathyVIJAY in #Theri RIP Sir Indian Cinema ll miss u nd all #ThalapathyVIJAY fans ll miss u

Sivapriyan E.T.B.‏ @sivaetb

Legendary director Mahendran, who brought out the actor in Rajinikanth through 'Mullum Malarum', passes away in #Chennai . He was unwell for some time. #tamilnadu #Mahendran #ripmahendran

Rajasekar @sekartweets

Sad news coming in. Veteran director #Mahendran(79) passed away. Director of classics like #MullumMalarum #UthiriPookal. Acted in #Theri #Petta and #Seethakathi. #RIPMahendran

AmmuAbhirami‏ @Ammu_Abhirami

#ripmahendran sir We have lost one of the great director Mr Mahendran sir who has given us Epic Cult Classics such as Udhiripookal , mullum malarum etc May his soul Rest in peace

Dundu‏ @Anbu_Dhanushian

It is deeply saddening to hear the demise of one of the pioneer filmmaker #Mahendran sir. You and your films live forever in our hearts sir. Rip #RipMahendranSir #ripmahendran

Balaji Nandabalan‏ @234seconds

#RIPMahendran sir You'll always be remembered for your movies as well as the bonding you share with #Superstar #Rajinikanth Thanks for the word #Kaali

Subramanian Suryanarayanan (Subbu)‏ @subbusurya

Director of classics like "Mullum Malarum" and a good friend of #Superstar @rajinikanth , Thiru Mahendran passed away this morning . He was hospitalized few days back due to age related ailments and was in critical condition. May his soul RIP #RIPMahendran sir.

ShinChan‏ @ShinChanTN

#RIPMahendran U r the one fav director of our thalaivar and his fans too mine also.. thank u sir give such classic Wonders.. RIP