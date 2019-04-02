Live

The death of veteran filmmaker J Mahendran has left Kollywood in the state of mourning. After brief illness, he died at his residence on Tuesday, 2 April.

The multifaceted talent identified himself as a screen writer before become a full-time filmmaker. Writing was his strength and it is only through this skill he created his niche for himself in the film industry. Mahendran was first noticed by MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, when he made powerful speech criticising the movie. Years later, the latter helped him to find feet in the industry by giving him opportunities to work.

Naam Moovar marked his entry to film industry as a screen writer. It took over 12 years for him to become a filmmaker with Mullum Malarum. Since then, he directed over 10 films and wrote script-dialogues for above 25 movies in Kollywood. His death has created a void in the film industry.

Live Updates