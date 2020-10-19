Actress Payal Ghosh doesn't wish to give up so soon. The actress was recently embroiled in a legal tussle after she imposed some serious rape allegations on director Anurag Kashyap. And now seems like the actress is seeking support from her close friends.

In a series of tweets to Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, she said that she expected her 'good friend' Irfan Pathan to react or speak on the ongoing controversy. Towards the end of her tweets, she also mentioned that she wants to see who is the real friend.

Taking to her official Twitter handle: Payal Ghosh wrote: "I have definitely not talked about Mr Kashyap raped me but I shared everything with @IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum in spite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend," which was soon followed by another tweet that read: "The point of tagging @IrfanPathan doesn't mean I have any interest in him but he's the one I have shared everything about Mr Kashyap but not d rape thing.. I know he believes in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared wd him."

I have definitely not talked about mr. kashyap raped me but I shared everything with @IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

The point of tagging ⁦@IrfanPathan⁩ doesn’t mean I have any interest in him but he’s the one I have shared everything about Mr. Kashyap but not d rape thing.. I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared wd him. pic.twitter.com/hMwNklY4r9 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

Not only we were good friends but I was his family friend. Let’s see dosti kaun kaun nibhate hai!! https://t.co/m7jZD9315V — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 18, 2020

Well, we only wonder will Irfan speak up?