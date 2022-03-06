Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Kerala state president Hyderali Shihab Thangal has died. He was aged 74.

Hyderali Shihab Thangal has been battling cancer for several months, and he took his last breath on March 06, at Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly.

Hyderali was the senior-most member of the Malappuram-based Panakkad family, which traditionally has the final say in IUML politics.

Hyderali Shihab Thangal is also the incumbent president of the Darul Huda Islamic Academy. He had been also working as the vice-president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, an influential body of Muslim scholars in Kerala.

Hyderali Shihab Thangal became the state president of IUML in 2009 after the death of his brother Sayed Mohhammedali Shihab Thangal.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.