Kerala High Court (HC) on Friday disqualified KM Shaji, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA of Azhicode constituency in Kannur.

The HC verdict came against MLA KM Shaji for trying to spread communal intolerance, after an election petition was filed against him by opposition candidate M V Nikesh Kumar, Left Independent (LDF). Nikesh has alleged that Shaji circulated notices telling people not to vote for him.

The High Court bench of Justice PD Rajan ruled that Shaji is not fit to continue as an MLA based on the election irregularities and disqualified for six years. The court observed that the election for Shaji's constituency, Azhikode will be conducted again but rejected Nikesh's appeal that he should be declared the winner.

Shaji plans to move to Supreme Court (SC) against the disqualification verdict. A single court order may not be able to stop his public work and Nikesh has unwantedly twisted the whole case, said Shaji, as reported by Manorama Online.