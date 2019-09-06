Directors Jibi-Joju's Malayalam movie Ittymaani: Made in China (IMIC), featuring superstar Mohanlal in the title role, has garnered positive review and rating from the audience.

Ittymaani: Made in China is a comedy-drama film and debutant duo Jibi-Joju has written script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The flick has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.38 hours.

Ittymaani: Made in China story: Manikkunnel Ittymaani (Mohanlal), who hails from Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, is the son of a prominent Chinese martial arts trainer. He is a reckless person who keeps landing into trouble. Born in China, he returns to Kunnamkulam at the age of 10. After his father's demise, he shoulders the responsibility of his family. The film is about the strong bond he shares with his mother.

Performance: Mohanlal has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Ittymaani: Made in China. Radhika Sharathkumar, Siddique, KPAC Lalitha Salim Kumar, Madhuri Braganza, and Honey Rose have also done justice to their roles and are the assets of the film, says the audience.

Ittymaani: Made in China review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's response.