Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan is one of the most famous directors of this generation. The Main Hoon Na movie director has remained vocal about several social causes, including #MeToo and woman empowerment. Farah Khan recently wrote an open letter to all the women out there who plan to choose the IVF method to get pregnant.

Farah Khan has posted an open letter on her social media feed encouraging women to opt for IVF. In a very lengthy open letter, she notes down her own experience of embracing motherhood at the age of 43.

In the letter, Farah writes that as a daughter, wife, and mother, she had to make many choices that resulted in her vocation as a choreographer. Om Shanti Om director then goes on to write that she is a proud mother of three children.

"I became a mother when I was ready for it, not when the society deems the appropriate age to conceive."

Farah Khan even thanked the advancement in science that led her to dream of becoming a mother. Farah wrote that technology has made it possible to have a normal child through the IVF process with a donor's help.

"I became an IVF mom at 43 and I am glad I did so. I wish a great motherhood to all women out there who want to be mothers - naturally or otherwise. An open letter to all the women out there, reminding them that #ItsAWomansCall Are you with me ladies (sic)?"

What is In Vitro Fertilization process (IVF)?

The In Vitro Fertilization Process is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro, i.e., in a glass. The process involves monitoring and stimulating a woman's ovulatory process, removing an ovum or ova from the woman's ovaries, and letting sperm fertilize them in a liquid in a laboratory.

Over the years, several women have opted for IVF pregnancy. Several noted studies have indicated that IVF mothers show greater emotional involvement with their child, and they even enjoy motherhood more than mothers by natural conception.

Farah Khan's upcoming projects:

Farah's most recent work was in Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara movie, where she choreographed the title track.

She is said to work alongside A. R. Rahman in Vishwest Krishnamoorthy's film, 99 Songs.