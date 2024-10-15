Bollywood actor Kajol is unabashed and unfiltered and often speaks her heart and mind. The actor never minces her words and gives a befitting reply as and when required,

On Monday, Kajol recently attended the trailer launch for her upcoming film 'Do Patti' alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Kajol answered all the questions and queries of a journalist with utmost patience and in the wittiest way possible. However, one question irked Kajol as she found it 'too personal and slammed the journalist.

A reporter took note of the film's storyline and asked Kajol if she had experienced betrayal in life, Kajol clapped back at the reporter and said, "Don't be daft. I am not going to share an anecdote. It is too personal. If it is a betrayal, it is too personal. Obviously, I will not (share the details)."

Kajol further went on to say, "We cannot share anecdotes on this topic. But we can tell you that betrayal is something that everyone experiences. If we've grown up as an adult, you feel it as a child sometimes, you feel it as a teenager, you will feel it as an adult and at some point in your life for sure. Otherwise, you haven't lived life at all or you've been under a tree somewhere. Yes, we've all felt betrayal and I think we've portrayed it nicely also in the film."

Kriti Sanon, her co-star in Do Patti, stepped in with a light-hearted comment, suggesting the journalist share his own story instead.

Do Patti, stars Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, and jointly produced by Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon. 'Do Patti' will be released on Netflix on October 25.