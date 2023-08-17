On Independence Day, the makers of Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's starrer film Fighter dropped a teaser and announced the release date of the film which is 25 January 2024.

Netizens beamed with joy upon seeing the dream pairing of excited two superstars Hrithik and Deepika.

Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Hrithik, Deepika, Anil-starrer Fighter's motion poster

From fans to film critics lauded the teaser of the film. However, on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and heaped praise on the team. Sharing Hrithik Roshan's teaser post, he wrote, "Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u....with love."

SRK praising the team didn't go down well the netizens as King Khan wrote, "Threesome" and grammar nazis on social media corrected King Khan and wrote, "Its trio and not threesome".

Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u….with love. https://t.co/kwT5fjBac8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2023

While his ardent fans came out in support of his blunder. While netizens were busy trolling and mocking SRK for writing "Threesome".

Meanwhile, SRK can't edit the tweet as his blue tick has gone once again.

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan recently made his comeback on the big screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The movie is the highest-grossing film of 2023. The spy thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and created a stir at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jawan the advance booking for which has opened already. Helmed by Atlee, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others in key roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7.

He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline which is scheduled to release in December.