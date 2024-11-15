Popular Tamil superstar Suriya is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Kanguva. Recently, Suriya was in Mumbai for the audio launch along with the entire cast and crew.

The event started late owing to a delay in the arrival of the lead cast. The paparazzi waited for more than an hour to get pictures and videos of the Tamil superstar, which led to chaos and commotion at the venue.

A bollywood Media Person expressed his Frustration to Actor @Suriya_offl today at Mumbai. The respective actor has made the press peoples to wait for long time & there's no proper communication from the team & no respectful treatment is what they feels.



VC : Zoom TV pic.twitter.com/NticDMjKeK — Kolly Censor (@KollyCensor) November 12, 2024

'It's not Mumbai traffic, it's air traffic': Suriya apologises to Mumbai media

Several videos from the promotional event have surfaced online.

In one of the clips, a senior photographer was seen getting angry at Suriya for the seating arrangements made for the paparazzi. He could be heard telling Suriya that they had been waiting a long time and that the event was delayed by many hours. The senior photographer was so angry that he screamed and threatened to wrap up without attending the event.

However, as soon as Suriya came to the venue and heard the senior photographer getting angry over the delay and arrangements, he patiently made him calm down. He then apologised to him and said: "I apologise for the delay. It is not the Mumbai traffic, it is the air traffic. We've been taking flights every day. Excuses aside, sincere apologies. I couldn't have control over this."

Suriya then pointed out at the paparazzo who got into a fight with him and said, "Sir, I hope we have your love, we still have your love."

In the video, he praised Gnanavel Raja and his vision, saying, "Gnanavel knows everything about cinema. He knows how to promote a film."

Rajinikanth mentioned "Although I have done just one film with him, I developed a bond with Siva as if we'd done 25-30 films. He has a beautiful mind and calm voice, and genuinely understands what people need when they come to the theatres," He also spoke about Siva's skilful approach to filmmaking, saying, "Actually, during the filming of Annaatthe, I spoke to Siva, and asked if he could write a period film for me. He was pumped up about it too, and I definitely think Kanguva was written for me. It then reached Gnanavel and Suriya,"

Rajinikanth also spoke about Suriya's father, as they had worked together on multiple projects. He said "He is a thorough gentleman, who is intelligent, honest, and immensely respectable. Suriya has imbibed all those qualities," said Rajinikanth, adding, "From his first film, Suriya has this thirst to do something new. Yes, it is still within the commercial cinema format, but Suriya wants to do something really different. I wish Kanguva is a massive success for Siva, Gnanavel Raja, and Suriya."

The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva stars Suriya in a dual role. Along with Suriya, the movie also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. This marks their Tamil debut.