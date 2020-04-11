How about a day exclusively for your pets!

National Pet Day on April 11th dedicates the day to those pets that may not always get the companionship and attention pets deserve. The day thus marks an unofficial holiday where people take time off their busy schedules and give their pets extra attention, care, and love.

It's not just about those buddies inside your home, but also about those orphaned pet companions out there who wish for a master's care and love.

Making sure their forever furry friends are receiving the best of care will in fact help us humans to get relieved of our stress and worry.

National Pet Day is celebrated annually on April 11 in the USA. It is the day that helps to ensure that the pets get the love they require.

History of the day

Founded in 2006 by Colleen Paige, a renowned animal welfare advocate, and lifestyle expert, the National Pet Day was designed to create a celebration for the pets who provide our homes with joy and happiness.

Advocating for the adoption of pets from animal shelters, Paige brainstormed the holiday to create public awareness for the animals awaiting homes in shelters. According to the ASPCA, approximately 6.5 million animals enter animal shelters every year.

Page hopes that these numbers can continue to decrease with the celebration of Pet Day. Encouraging adoption as a first choice is one of the main ideas behind Pet Day.

Although there has been a significant decrease in the number of animals entering the shelter homes, many apparently still report to be euthanized due to shelter capacity and lack of awareness.

How to celebrate the day?

In the USA alone, according to the reports, there are over 70 million pet dogs and over 80 million pet cats. India too has nearly the same number of pets at home.

So check out the ways how one can celebrate National Pet Day 2020 amid these lockdown sorrows:

With the lockdown pushing you strictly into your rooms, the first thing that can be done today therefore would be - maintaining your pet-friendly home.

Keep cords and toxins secure from your four-legged friends. This includes phone chargers.

Give your pet extra attention and play all possible indoor games with them. But take care not to break those flower vases!

Take lovely pictures of your pet and post it in social media. Let the world know your happiness quotient.

Help people who require assistance with pet food, bathing and other necessities. This can be done online with some of the donations you could provide to nearest animal welfare organization in getting food, money, toys etc.

Most importantly, if you plan to get one more pet or a new one, do not buy a pet, but adopt one from the local animal shelter. Additionally, don't feel deterred in reporting any animal cruelty witnessed in your locality.

For one person's stand against the ill-treatment of pets, can motivate others to report similar incidents. Use #NationalPetDay on social media and spread the need of the day.