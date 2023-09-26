Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023.

No inside pictures were leaked till Sunday midnight as the couple had sealed the cameras of the guests. The media was stationed at the ceremony far away and tried their best to share the wedding rituals that were taking place that too at a distance.

Inside videos and pictures from Raghav and Parineeti's lavish wedding

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav in a joint post shared pictures on their social media.

The captioned it, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

And now many unseen pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony have been going viral.

Parineeti Chopra, and Raghav Chadha groove under an umbrella as they walk down the aisle

In the recent video, Paineeti and Raghav are seen dancing under the umbrella as they walk down the aisle.

Another video shows Parineeti holding her lehenga while Raghav fixes the veil and they cutely hold hands.

Several inside pictures and videos have emerged online, one of which shows Parineeti's father performing the wedding rituals.

Fans were in awe of Parineeti and Raghav's dance and mentioned that the couple are made for each other.

A user wrote, "Raghav can't dance sala."

Another mentioned, "Wah! Wah!!! Aam admi ka Shadi" (This is a common man's marriage?)

The third user said, "Majak si lag rhi hai shadi..." (This is looking funny).

The fourth one said, "After Alia , Kiara now Parineeti, seems Manish Malhotra has only one colour palate for the wedding.

Parineeti veil has Raghav's name on it

Raghav and Parineeti decked up in white and beige outfits for their wedding. Parineeti opted for a Manish Malhotra bridal couture. She also wore a veil with Raghav's name embroidered on it in Devanagari.

She completed her bridal look with stunning jewellery, including a necklace with uncut emeralds, earrings, a 'maang tikka', and 'haathphool'. Raghav on the other hand, complemented the bride and exuded elegance in pristine ivory Sherwani.

Guest list

It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.