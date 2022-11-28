Bigg Boss OTT fame and social media sensation Uorfi Javed never minces her words and always gives them back who maligns her name unnecessarily.

Recently, Uorfi Javed lambasted the author Chetan Bhagat for his youth getting distracted seeing her photos before going to bed comment that he made at a literature fest. Uorfi shared a slew of Instagram stories and accused Chetan Bhagat, stating how he used to flirt with girls half his age during the #MeToo movement.

The internet lauded her for coming out in the open and going brave with screenshots Seeing the uproar Chetan Bhagat clearly his stance denying Uorfi's claims, and the author released an official statement.

Chetan Bhagat reacts strongly to Uorfi's claims

Reacting to Uorfi's claims, Chetan released an official statement that read, "Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/known someone where it's being spread that I have done so. It's fake. a lie. Also a Non-issue. Haven't criticised anyone. And I also think there's nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career."

Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 27, 2022

Reacting to Chetan's statement, netizens slammed the author and came out in support of Uorfi saying that if she is fake and saying lies, what is stopping him from taking legal action?

A user said, "So as u claiming it's fake, what's stopping u from taking legal action against her? And please at least once look at urself before advising others about fitness."

So as u claiming it's fake, what's stopping u from taking legal action against her? And please at least once look at urself before advising others about fitness pic.twitter.com/mlVHxVf0He — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) November 27, 2022

Another one added, "When Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner wear lingeries, it's appealing, when Urfi does, it's somehow vulgar. That's the narrative that prevails in our country to this day— and you did your part in reinforcing that."

What is the social media feud between Uorfi and Chetan all about?

During an Aaj Tak event, talking about Indian youth, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain, likh rhe hain...crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai (Boys are hitting likes on photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed's pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil; on another, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets)".

Uorfi reacts

In a series of Instagram stories, the Bigg Boss OTT fame lashed out at Chetan Bhagat and asked him not to promote the rape culture.

She wrote, "Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault."

Uorfi shared WhatsApp screenshots during Me Too movement and called the author pervert

Sharing the news article on her Instagram stories where Chetan Bhagat had apologised after screenshots of his WhatsApp messages went viral during the #MeToo movement. Uorfi wrote, "Guys, let's not forget how so many women accused him during the Me Too case. Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me into a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat".

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. Uorfi is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4.