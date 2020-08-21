"Teleprompter Trump did so much better," say netizens as Joe Biden took the stage on Thursday night to deliver his speech accepting the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

The 77-year-old leader's main aim was to show America that despite his age, he has the zeal and sharp-sightedness to lead a nation affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic and job crisis.

The Democratic nominee's job seemed to be relatively easy as he had to read from a teleprompter in an audience-free conference room without a blunder. This was happening in Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden didn't refer to US President by his name, but he called out Donald Trump for failing to plan or take the Covid-19 outbreak seriously. "No miracle is coming," Joe Biden said.

Trump mocks Biden

However, Trump looked quite bothered by Biden's phenomenal speech. In an attempt to put Biden in a bad light, Trump mocked the Democratic presidential candidate in a tweet saying that if he could read a teleprompter, then he could also take questions from real journalists.

"If you can read a Teleprompter you should be able to take questions from a real journalist without having to have them give them to you before hand. Just saying," Trump tweeted.

But Trump's criticism backfired as netizens couldn't help but point out several mistakes that the president did while reading a teleprompter.

"Trump supporters: Biden read from a teleprompter!!!! He's the worst. All he can do is read a teleprompter! He's not fit to be president.

"But when Trump "read" from a teleprompter, he said there were planes during the Revolutionary War and pronounced "Yosemite"-'Yo Semite'"," one Twitter user commented.

Another Twitter user went hard on Trump saying, "Republicans are so flustered over the fact that Joe Biden gave such a phenomenal speech last night that their only attacks are saying that "Biden used a teleprompter," and pretending that Trump never actually called White Supremacists "very fine people." Joe Biden is WINNING!"

