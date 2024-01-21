Bigg Boss 17 is merely a week away from its grand finale. This weekend is the last Weekend Ka vaar, wherein Salman Khan quizzed the family members of housemates. He also announced the evicted contestants.

Vicky's Bhabhi on Weekend Ka Vaar makes shocking claims!

Meanwhile, the ones who are following Bigg Boss 17 must be aware of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight, the couple has been fighting day-in and day-out, discussing personal matters and family issues.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, it was revealed that Ankita's mother-in-law told the press that she did not even want the couple to get married. He also asked whether they liked the game played by Ankita-Vicky.

Vicky's Bhabhi said, "It is intercaste. These actors have so many expenses."

Salman joked and said, "When she was speaking to the media back then, tab fast me this woh aur bahut fast fast bol rahi thi (When she was speaking to the media back then, she was talking very fast)".

Reshu said in Hindi, "First time Vicky bhaiya has come to a show... His mother knew that he wanted to be a part of a big show..." Vicky's sister-in-law said that she has been a part of the family for 15 years and they are very loving.

Salman added, "You don't say much; you have to go back to Bilaspur. Keep giving all these reasons."

Vicky's bhabhi called out Ankita and Vicky

Her bhabhi said, "We have nothing to do with it. We are seeing so much but we haven't told him anything. He has ruined the relationship, he will rectify it," she said in Hindi.

Ankita's mother replied, "Sir bahut galat statement tha (It was a wrong statement)." Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande's mom expresses, "Mujhe yeh khud ko aascharya lag raha hai ki kyu bola unhone (I am also surprised about why she said that)."

To this, Ankita's mother said, "I'm not sure why Vicky's mother made that statement, but whenever Ankita visits Bilaspur, she is reluctant to leave. Ankita receives a great deal of love there, and I believe Vicky's mother may not have seen them together in this manner before. Their bond is filled with joy, and I think there might be a misunderstanding."

Vicky's mother revealed she was not in favour of making Ankita her daugther-in-law

Vicky Jain's mother spoke to Pinkvilla and said that the family was against his marriage to Ankita. "Vicky married Ankita. We were not in support of their marriage. Vicky got married and now he is ready to take the responsibility. We have nothing to do with it. We are seeing so much but we haven't told him anything. He has ruined the relationship, he will rectify it," she said in Hindi.