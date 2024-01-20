After taking a week's break host Salman Khan returns to host the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar. As the show is entering its finale housemates are leaving no stone unturned to win the trophy, Ankita and Mannara had a massive showdown during the torture task. Ankita even abused Mannara and Isha pushed and slapped her as per videos that have gone viral.

Salman Khan on weekend Ka Vaar

In the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman welcomes family members of Ankita and Mannara. Ankita's mother, Vicky's sister-in-law, and Mannara's sister join Salman for the weekend episode.

Vicky Jains bhabhi accepts that his mom made a very wrong statement by saying we were against Ankita n Vicky’s marriage .



Ankita is not only fighting inside but there’s a war going on outside for her which is more challenging !!



Salman confronts, Vicky's bhabhi, Reshmi Jain, and asks her, "Aapka point of view kya hai Ankita aur Vicky ke rishte par? (What is your point of view on Ankita-Vicky's relationship?)" Reshmi replies, "Jo dikh raha hai, woh hume kuch-kuch cheezein theek nahi lag rahi. Jo bhi cheezein nahi honi chaiye (We are not okay with a few things that have come out, that shouldn't have happened)."

Salman asks her about Vicky's mom's statement. "Aapki sasu ma ne press mein statement di hai, woh aapse sidha-sidha puchta hoon, 'Hum humesha se Vicky aur Ankita ke shaadi ke khilaaf the,' kya yeh sach hai? (Your mother-in-law said in the press 'We were against Vicky and Ankita's marriage,' is it true?)."

Before Reshmi tries to say something, Ankita's mom, Vandana Pandis Lokhande reacts, "Mujhe khud ko aascharya lag raha hai ki yeh kyu bola unhone (Even I'm surprised why did she make such statements)."

Vicky Jain's mother revealed she wasn't in support of Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage

Vicky Jain's mother has given an interview to Pinkvilla, a small clip of which is going viral. In the video, she said, 'Vicky is married to Ankita. We were not in support. Vicky has done it. Now if he is ready to stay with her what can we do? We have been watching everything for so many days, but are not saying anything. He will come and mend the relationship. Even if it is getting worse, it will improve. We have faith that he will do everything.,' said Vicky Jain's mother.

While Vicky Jain's mother told E Times, "She's a very good bahu and has all the qualities. That's the reason I keep saying that she's a very nice person and good at doing everything. We sent Vicky inside the Bigg Boss house only for Ankita. Vicky couldn't have come to Bigg Boss alone, he is in this show because of her. A common girl couldn't have gotten him where he is today. Ankita made it possible. They won another reality show, Smart Jodi, together. We had so many proposals for Vicky but we said no, "Joh Vicky kahega Woh hoga, ab tune pasand kiya hai ab Tu nibha Apna rishta." ( Whatever Vicky says will be the final one).