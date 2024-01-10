Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are garnering headlines with each passing day, be it fights, belittling each other, verbal abuses or even physical altercations. Ahead of the grand finale that is scheduled on January 28. As family week is on Ankita and Vicky's mothers are inside the house. However, a shocking statement by Ranjana Jain, Vicky Jain's mother shook everyone. Ranjana revealed that she disapproved of Vicky and Ankita's marriage.

Vicky Jain's parents were against his marriage with Ankita Lokhande

She said, "Dekho Ankita se shaadi Vicky ne hi ki hai. Humlog toh koi support mei the nahi. Haina, Vicky ne ki hai. Abb voh nibhane tayaar hai, humlog ko kuch lena dena nahi hai. Itna sab dekh rahe hai lekin humlog usko ek bhi bar kuch nhi keh rahe hai. Voh aayega voh apna rishte sudharega. Bigaade ussi ne hai toh sudharega. Aur hume vishwas hai ki Vicky sab kuch kar lega. Voh hai aisa ladka." (Vicky decided to marry Ankita, we didn't want him to marry her. Now it's their choice how they take the relationship ahead).

Netizens react

Netizens slammed Vicky's mother for being insensitive and always blaming Ankita for everything that's going wrong in the marriage.

A user said, "She is typical saas"

Another user mentioned, "Ankitas MIL is the epitome of a typical MIL. Ankita is beautiful, smart, independent and super successful. She truly doesn't deserve such toxicity, especially after her painfully closed chapter with SSR. I wish Vicky could be the positive light in her life to balance out the toxicity but it looks like he is not what Ankita deserves."

Meanwhile, in one of the episodes, Ankita was seen praising her mother-in-law while talking to Ayesha Khan, she said that whenever she goes to Bilaspur, she only wears a saree and her mother-in-law often compliments her for her beauty much more than Vicky. Ayesha was rather shocked hearing Ankita heaping praise for her mother-in-law.

On the other hand, Ankita and Vicky are arguing over anything and everything. The Pavitra Rishta actress has been constantly complaining about Vicky Jain's lack of attention towards her.

Their massive fights have also led to divorce talks. In the family week, Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law entered the house. She spoke to Ankita Lokhande and questioned her over her behaviour.

Ankita's mother schools Vicky

Ankita and Vicky have been fighting each day. An earlier teaser also showed Ankita's mother Vandana Lokhande telling her to choose her words wisely. "Shabdo ka chayan aise karo ki wo TV pe jab jaye bahar, to tumhare apne log dekhe to usko aisa nahi samjhe ki ye kya bol rahi hai (Choose your words in a way that your people outside the house are not shocked)."

Vicky Jain's mother appeared when she lashed out at Ankita Lokhande and how she kicked him and threw slippers at him inside the Bigg Boss house. "Tumhari ladai ghar mein kabhi nahi hui. Batao, Ankita paer maar rahi hai, chappal phekk rahi hai (You never fought at home. Here, Ankita is kicking him, throwing slippers at him)," she said.