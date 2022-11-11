Congratulations are in order! Power couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second child a baby girl. The couple took to their social media accounts and shared the happy news with their fans.

Debina and Gurmeet announce the arrival of their second child

They shared an adorable picture that shows Gurmeet kissing Debina as she holds pink balloons in her hands. The text read, "it's a girl. "The post read, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

As soon as Gurmeet and Debina shared the news on their social media, friends and fans of the couple flocked to their comments section and congratulated the couple for welcoming their second child.

Sonu Sood wrote, Congratulations."

Comedian Bharti Singh wrote, ahooooooooo congratulations baby girl cahiye mujhe bhiiiiiiii."

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their baby daughter Lianna earlier this year. They tied the knot in 2011 and after 11 years of marriage, the couple's first child was born.