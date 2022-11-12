Congratulations are in order! Bollywood and TV arena is blessed with good news and an abundance of happiness. After Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. And now, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have embarked on a new journey, as the couple are blessed with an adorable baby girl.

As per various media reports, the couple welcomed their first baby into the world on Saturday.

However, there is no confirmation from their side.

Bipasha and Karan have been sharing updates about their pregnancy journey. From hospital visits to nursery preparations, Bipasha and Karan take to their Instagram handles and share updates about their day-to-day lives.

Recently the actress shared an adorable video of her dancing with hubby Karan as they announce 'baby on the way'.

A few weeks ago, Bipasha shared a slew of pictures and videos from her maternity shoot.

Bipasha's pregnancy announcement

Bipasha announced her pregnancy in August this year. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot on April 30, 2016.