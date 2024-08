The Ad-Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the petition filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from women's 50kg final of the Paris Olympic Games.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr. PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator of CAS to dismiss Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh's application to be awarded a shared silver medal women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large.

The marginal discrepancy of 100 gm and the resultant consequences have a profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh's career but also raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation.

"In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options. The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times," said IOA in a statement.

(With inputs from IANS)