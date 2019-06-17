As the cricketing world was gearing up for the India- Pakistan clash at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, former Indian explosive opener Virender Sehwag enjoyed a private tour at the Manchester United home ground, which is less than a mile away from the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on June 15.

"It's the first time I'm visiting Manchester United. I've seen a lot of games on TV, but this is the experience which I wanted to take in, for myself and for my kids, because they are always playing football and they love all the players and are big fans of Manchester United as a team," the 40-year old former batting legend said as quoted by Manchester United's official website. He took a tour of the dressing room and stated that he would love to bring his kids for the Museum and Stadium Tour.

He also stated that it is a dream come true experience for him and his kids and thanked the people who organised the tour for him.

We loved having Indian legend @VirenderSehwag at Old Trafford ahead of today's massive #INDvPAK match! #CWC19 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 16, 2019

He said, "So it is a dream come true for them to visit the dressing room, to visit the ground, and I'm very thankful to Manchester United, the club, and their people, who have organised this tour for us. I'm really happy."

He also said that he has lots of memories seeing Manchester United play, with his kids and his first memory was when Cristiano Ronaldo got the no.7 shirt and started playing for the Red Devils.

He said, "There are so many times that Manchester United lifted this trophy or that trophy. I have a lot of good memories, especially with my kids. I think Cristiano Ronaldo was the first memory, when he played as a 18-year-old boy, when he got the no. 7 shirt."

Sehwag was presented with a Manchester United shirt having his name at the back and his highest score in Test cricket. He expressed his desire to go to the Old Trafford and watch a game of Manchester United in the near future.