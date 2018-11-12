It's barely a week since the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple made its debut in China and now the company is planning to bring it to other regions.

OnePlus confirmed the news on its official Twitter handle and that the gorgeous violet-hued OnePlus 6T will be making its way to several international markets soon. Even the local Indian handle has teased the new variant that will be made available in the subcontinent. But, the question is when?

If previous release launch pattern is taken as any indication, OnePlus is expected to release the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple global variant probably by the end of November or early December just in time of Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.

The new OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple looks stunning from the back. The glass-and-metal blended shell makes the device reflect multiple violet shades from dark to light when looked from different angles. It is one of the most visually appealing marquee phones in the market.

Rest of the specifications are same as the original OnePlus 6T (review). On the front, it sports 6.41 full HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 series shield on top and to power the massive screen, it comes with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It also boasts Fast Charging (5V 4A) technology. In addition to the face unlock feature, it comes with an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core backed by Google's latest Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual primary camera 16MP (with Sony IMX519 sensor)+20MP (with Sony IMX376K sensor) and an equally impressive 16MP (Sony IMX371 sensor) front snapper with Studio light effects and more.

