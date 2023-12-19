Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth anniversary last week, which is on December 11, 2023. The couple dropped loved-up pictures from their intimate pictures from their bash. The bash saw their close friends and stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu.

Days after celebrating her anniversary, the actor was papped at Mumbai airport on Monday morning in winter wear. The actor wore a black jacket and loose white flared pants. Vamika was also there with her but she didn't hold her. Her nanny held her.

Anushka at the airport with Vamika

Soon videos and pictures of Anushka from the airport surfaced online.

Anushka Sharma was pictured at the airport. When the paparazzi stationed over there asked her how she was, she replied in one word, "Badiya" (I am doing very well)

Watch the video below

Anusha Sharma shares the Prega News ad film featuring her

For months, rumours have been rife that Anushka is pregnant with a second child. The actor has been hiding her baby bump by wearing loose outfits. In most of the pictures and videos that are doing the rounds on the internet, one can see Anushka wearing an oversized jacket or outfits that cover her belly.

In anniversary pictures that were shared by Virat, most of the snaps were cropped from the bottom. Virat had covered her up tactfully and posed in front of her with only her face being visible.

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma shared an ad for prega news that features her. The actor looked beautiful in the lavender flowy outfit and raided glow.

In the ad film, Anushka Sharma tells a female seated beside her that she can be sure of pregnancy news if she has used the pregnancy kit of Prega News.

As soon as the ad film dropped on special media. Fans quickly took to the comment section and said Anushka was pregnant and they were waiting for the formal news.

A user mentioned, "Anushka Sharma is Pregnant.."

Another mentioned, "That means you're again pregnant confirm..."

Anushka's fake pregnant picture surfaced online

Amid Anushka's second pregnancy rumours, a picture has surfaced on the internet where she can be seen cradling her baby bump while posing with her husband, Virat Kohli.

Anushka and Virat have not reacted to their pregnancy rumours.

An old picture of Anushka cradling her baby bump surfaces online

A few days ago, Anushka's morphed picture went viral wherein she can be seen wearing a golden saree while Virat is seen standing next to her in a traditional white ensemble. In the picture, Anushka looked heavily pregnant as Virat wrapped his arm around her shoulder while posing for the camera. It was later discovered that it was an old picture.

About Virat and Anushka Sharma

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017, in a secretive ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.