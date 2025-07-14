Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, known for her unfiltered and often controversial opinions, is facing criticism once again, this time for her behavior during a recent public grievance redressal meeting in her constituency, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

A video from the meeting has gone viral, showing Kangana seated on a chair with party workers around her, listening to public complaints. However, what drew public ire was the sight of an 80-year-old man seated on the ground near her feet, pleading for help with an issue. Many social media users called out the MP for her arrogant and dismissive response, sparking outrage online.

The elderly man had approached Kangana seeking her assistance. In the video, she is heard saying, "Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is our Chief Minister, and this is the CM's responsibility. You need to take this matter to him. I can't do anything about this issue."

Despite her response, the man insisted that she should raise his concern in Parliament and ensure it reaches the appropriate authority.

SHAMEFUL : This is very arrogant behavior by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut



80 yr old man kept requesting her to get his work done but she refused



He was down at her feet but Run out acted rude to him. She will lose in 2029

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Politicians often forget they serve the people, not the other way around. This behaviour shows a disconnect that voters remember.."

Another remarked, "Why is an 80-year-old man sitting at the feet of this andpadh? This is so shameful!"

Kangana on not enjoying politics

The controversy comes shortly after Kangana made headlines for her remarks about political life, suggesting she isn't enjoying her time as a Member of Parliament. In a recent interview, she said:

"I've fought for women's rights, but that's different... Somebody's naali is broken, and I'm like, 'But I am an MP and these people are coming to me with panchayat-level problems.' They don't care. When they see you, they come to you with problems like broken roads, and I tell them that's a state government issue. Then they say, 'You have money, you use your own money.'"

She further added, "Social work has never been my background. I've lived a very selfish kind of life. I want to have a big house, a big car, and I want to have diamonds. I want to look good. That's the kind of life I've lived."