Congratulations are in order for Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza, who has recently embraced motherhood. Shireen to social media on Wednesday to share the joyful news, posting an adorable video announcement featuring her husband, Hasan, as they welcomed their first child.

Shireen Mirza shared the reel and captioned it as, "ITS A BOY! Alhumdulillah We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing. With Allah's mercy, our hearts have found a new love. Please keep him in your duas as we begin this incredible journey together.."

On the reel card, its written, "A beautiful blessing has arrived. Shireen and Hasan are overjoyed to welcome a boy. A day filled with barakah and endless joy... wrapped in mercy, love and light. May be grow to be righteous and kind. Join us in making dua. May Allah bless him."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section to congratulate Shireen and her husband on the arrival of their baby. Celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, Krishna Mukherjee, and Sandiip Sikcand were among those who extended their warm wishes to the new parents.

Shireen had announced her pregnancy back in April this year. She shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing romantic moments with Hasan as the couple twinned in brown outfits. In the video, Shireen also proudly flaunted her baby bump.

"In the quiet of our duas, Allah heard us... and in His perfect timing, He blessed us with a miracle A tiny soul, made of half of him and half of me And now, we're growing you — with all the love we have in our hearts," she had written in the caption of her post.

"Our little miracle is on the way, our prayers overflowing, as we step into this new chapter... as Parents Ya Allah, protect our little one, and guide us to raise them in Your love and light. We can't wait to hold you, guide you, and love you beyond words ✨Our hearts are full. Our hands will soon be, too #InshaAllah," the actress added.

Who is Shireen Mirza?

Shireen Mirza became a household name after she played the role of Karan Patel's sister in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She later also starred in the show, Yeh Hai Chahatein. Shireen got married to Hasan Sartaj in Jaipur in October 2021.