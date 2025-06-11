Congratulations are in order for power couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, who have welcomed their second child, a baby girl!

Taking to Instagram, Ishita shared a wholesome picture from the hospital, featuring her cradling the newborn alongside her husband and their son, Vaayu.

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth blessed with baby girl

She captioned the adorable photo, "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl."

As soon as she posted the picture on social media, fans and industry friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Back in February this year, Vatsal had confirmed Ishita's second pregnancy in an interview with Hindustan Times. He shared, "As parents, we've discussed how to go about it, since the second pregnancy will surely be quite different from the first. As a father, I will take care of our son and my wife, who needs special attention. We've decided that once the baby arrives, I will look after Vaayu, and Ishita will be with our new angel."

He added, "It came as a surprise, a very, very happy surprise. When Ishita told me about the pregnancy, I was like, 'Oh! Wow.' Samajh nahin aa raha tha. ( I can't say) It was such big news for me as a father, and once it registered, I was overjoyed."

Ishita also gave fans a glimpse of her Shaadh (a Bengali pre-delivery ritual), which was attended by little Vaayu. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, she wrote, "Shaadh — celebrating the little life within, a bit early this time, because some moments can't wait. Showered with love, blessings, and all things sweet for a safe journey ahead. P.S. Vaayu couldn't wait to dig into all the yummy food, the true highlight for him!"

Before going on maternity leave, Ishita had wrapped up shooting for her upcoming project. She is expected to return to the big screen with Drishyam 3, alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran.

Ishita and Vatsal first met on the sets of Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016 and tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vaayu, in July 2023. He will be turning two next month.