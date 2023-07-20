Congratulations are in order for actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth as they welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday. The news broke out on July 19, 2023, at night and since then fans and media have been congratulating the newly minted parents.

However, nothing was announced by the parents. On Thursday, morning, Vatsal shared a picture from the hospital, where newly minted mother Ishita is holding her newborn son, while Vatsal is all smiles as they embrace parenthood.

Taking to Instagram Vatsal and Ishita announced the arrival of their first child, son, while sharing the picture they hid their son's face and shared it with a heart emoji on his face.

The newly minted dad was seen beaming with joy and captioned the picture as, "Us ❤️We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes."

Celebrities and fans showered the newborn with love.

Kushal Tandon wrote, "Mubarak mere bhai".

Mahekk Chahal commented, "Wow congratulations to you both with a beautiful baby boy. God bless"

Shaheer Sheikh and Jennifer Winget congratulated the couple.

Ishita's health

Reportedly Ishita will be discharged from the hospital on Friday. Sharing more information about Ishita, a leading daily quoted a source as saying: "The baby and the mother are healthy. She will be discharged on Friday. The family is the happiest right now."

Meanwhile, power couple Ishita and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on November 28, 2017, they fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.

Ishita announced the pregnancy on March 31.